25-year-old star talks about representation of WWE couples on mainstream media (Exclusive)

NXT star Lola Vice recently discussed the significance of WWE couples being portrayed in mainstream media.

Over the years, numerous couples have found themselves in the limelight through various reality shows and the broader entertainment landscape. Following the success of shows such as 'Miz and Mrs' and 'Total Divas,' a new series named 'Love & WWE' has recently debuted, showcasing the dynamic between Bianca Belair and Montez Ford.

During a red carpet premiere interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Lola Vice expressed her delight at witnessing WWE couples being featured in mainstream media. She elaborated on the unique challenges that pro wrestlers face daily, emphasizing the distinct nature of their experiences compared to other sports or forms of entertainment.

The 25-year-old star found it remarkable to observe how two individuals could support each other within the same industry and make their relationship thrive.

"Yes, it's just different. What we do is different than any other sport, any other entertainment in the world. So, to have two people have each other's back, be passionate about the same thing, and make it work is just beautiful," Vice said. [ 0:56 - 1:05 ]

Watch the full video below:

Lola Vice discusses the potential impact of 'Love & WWE' on fans

During the same interview, Lola Vice talked about what the fans could discover by tuning into the show.

She mentioned that viewers would witness the challenges and hardships that professional wrestlers endure. Vice emphasized that this exposure would undoubtedly foster a greater appreciation among fans.

"They're going to learn how hard what we do is, and they're going to have a lot of appreciation for it. That's for sure," Lola Vice said. [ 1:13 - 1:18 ]

All eight episodes of "Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez" are currently available for streaming on Hulu!

What did you make of Lola Vice's remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

