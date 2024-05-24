26-year-old former WWE star reacts to heartfelt message from Mick Foley

A former WWE Superstar has reacted to a message from Mick Foley today on social media. Foley was recently considering a return to the ring but canceled those plans following an injury.

Mick Foley shared a photo with former WWE star Parker Boudreaux on his Instagram account today. He shared that he bumped into Boudreaux at Ohio Valley Wrestling and was happy to see him continuing to pursue his career in professional wrestling.

Foley added that in time, Paul Heyman's prediction was likely to come true, with Boudreaux possibly finding success in the pro wrestling industry.

"PARKER BOUDREAUX! Ran into this young man last night at @ovwwrestling…. I am very pleased to see that @theparkerboudreaux is continuing his journey in pro wrestling, and is committed to learning. Give him time and @paulheyman’s famous prediction might just still be a spoiler after all……have a nice day!" he wrote.

Parker Boudreaux reacted to Foley's message and said it was very nice to have met the "living legend."

"Was amazing meeting you living legend ! #BFD 🔥🔥," Boudreaux responded.

Boudreaux reacts to Foley's Instagram post.

WWE legend Mick Foley cancels plans of final match

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has canceled his plan to return to the ring on his 60th birthday after suffering a concussion.

The Hardcore Legend announced on his YouTube channel that he will not be returning to the ring next year. He noted that he had suffered a concussion and he thought canceling the match was the best thing to do for his health, moving forward.

"So, it just seems like the wisest move, and one that's strongly supported by my family, is to call off that final match. If I can get concussed from something I'm not even aware of, then some of the things that I was thinking of doing, and hoping of doing, in a big match would not be smart. So, with my family's urging, and after careful thought, I've decided there will be no final match. Thanks a lot for tuning in, and I hope you have a nice day," Mick Foley said, ending the video with his signature catchphrase.

You can check out his announcement in the video below:

Parker Boudreaux was released by WWE in 2022. He signed with All Elite Wrestling following his release but was also released by the Jacksonville-based promotion last month. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Boudreaux in the world of professional wrestling.

