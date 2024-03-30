26-year-old makes bold WrestleMania claim ahead of WWE SmackDown

A former champion has made a bold WrestleMania claim ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller will be competing in a major match tonight. The duo will be squaring off against The Street Profits in a match with WrestleMania implications.

The winning team will qualify for the 6-Pack Challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania XL. The Judgment Day will be defending their titles against five other teams at The Show of Shows next weekend.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, Austin Theory took to social media to make a bold claim. The former United States Champion vowed that he and Waller would defeat The Street Profits and go on to WrestleMania XL next weekend.

"Tonight we punch our Ticket to WrestleMania 🚀 #ATownDownUnder #wrestlemania"

Paul Ellering warns The Street Profits ahead of WWE SmackDown

Paul Ellering serves as the manager of The Authors of Pain tag team, and they are a part of The Final Testament faction on the blue brand. Karrion Kross is the leader of the faction and has been in a rivalry with Bobby Lashley for months. The Street Profits are a part of Bobby Lashley's The Pride faction on WWE SmackDown.

Earlier this week, Paul Ellering shared a cryptic video on social media. The veteran warned The Street Profits that they will pay for their victory over The Authors of Pain last week on SmackDown. Grayson Waller hilariously responded to the post and agreed with Ellering's message.

"Street Profits, your victory Friday night at SmackDown will cost you much more than a defeat. You see, there is one big difference between The Street Profits and The Authors of Pain, Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross. One big difference is you care, we don't. Welcome to our dystopia," he said.

Austin Theory picked up the biggest victory of his career at WWE WrestleMania 39 when he defeated John Cena to retain the United States Championship. However, he didn't do much to capitalize on the victory. It will be interesting to see if his prediction for this year's WrestleMania comes true later tonight on WWE SmackDown.

