26-year-old top star open to wrestling in WWE after meeting Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 39

American singer & actress Becky G did not close the door on potentially wrestling in WWE.

Several celebrities attended the first night of WrestleMania 39, including Snoop Dogg, Bad Bunny, and Becky G. The latter kicked off the show in her hometown of Inglewood, California, with her performance of America the Beautiful. She also met Stephanie McMahon and Zelina Vega backstage.

Speaking to Cathy Kelley after her performance, the 26-year-old who played the role of the yellow ranger in the 2017 Power Rangers movie addressed the possibility of seeing her compete inside the squared circle.

"Absolutely, I might have to dust off my Power Rangers, you know, gear but your girl isn't new to fighting, so," she said. [1:30 - 1:36]

Becky G joined the newly re-formed LWO in WWE

Over the past few weeks, Legado Del Fantasma has helped Rey Mysterio in his feud with his son, Dominik, and The Judgment Day. Last Monday on RAW, the Master of the 619 reformed the Latino World Order stable with Santos Escobar and his Legado Del Fantasma teammates.

While walking backstage ahead of WrestleMania 39, Becky G bumped into Zelina Vega. The former Women's Tag Team Champion greeted the famous star and told her she was looking for her because she wanted to make her an honorary member of the newly re-formed LWO.

In her interview with Cathy Kelley, Becky G expressed her happiness at the return of the LWO.

"Yes, so me and Zelina we're talking, I'm very very happy that the Latino World Order is making a presence and they're making it known. That is iconic in my opinion, obviously growing up as a young Latina. Seeing that representation means the world to me," she said. [0:36 - 0:50]

