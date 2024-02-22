26-year-old WWE star claims she would be honored to beat up Nia Jax

Nia Jax has dared a 26-year-old WWE Superstar to "come beat her up," and she has responded by saying it would be an honor to do so. The young star in question is NXT's Lash Legend.

The Irresistible Force will be in action this Saturday night at WWE Elimination Chamber. She is scheduled to battle Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at the premium live event in Perth, Australia. The 39-year-old attacked the participants in the Women's Elimination Chamber match this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match will go on to challenge for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. Rhea Ripley delivered one final warning to Nia Jax during her appearance on WWE's The Bump today and advised the veteran to run.

Jax took to social media today to praise NXT star Lash Legend. She referred to her as a "living legend" and dared her to try and beat her up.

Lash Legend responded to the comment and claimed it would be an honor to beat up the former RAW Women's Champion. Legend is currently a part of the Meta-Four stable in NXT.

"I’d be honored to! 😉," she wrote.

WWE RAW star Nia Jax praises Lash Legend

Nia Jax has made it known that she wants the chance to get in the ring with Lash Legend sometime down the line.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae ahead of Royal Rumble 2024, the veteran named Lash Legend as someone with a bright future. Jax claimed Legend was an incredible talent in NXT and added that she would love the opportunity to have a match with her in the future.

"You know I have been saying it, Lash Legend is an incredible talent I see in NXT. And I would love to get in the ring with her." [1:56 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Nia Jax has been impressive since her return to WWE last September and defeated Becky Lynch clean on the Day 1 edition of RAW on January 1, 2024. Only time will tell if she can finally dethrone Rhea Ripley and capture the Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber this Saturday night.

