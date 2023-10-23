26-year-old WWE Superstar has "no f***ing chance in hell" of becoming the next face of the company, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin believes Austin Theory will not be the next face of WWE.

Theory initially debuted on RAW in 2020. Although he returned to NXT later that year, the 26-year-old again moved to the main roster in the 2021 WWE Draft. Theory then became Vince McMahon's on-screen protogé and received a significant push. Over the past two years, he held the United States Championship twice and won the 2022 Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Rumors even suggested Theory was being prepared to become the next face of the company.

Speaking on his The Bolin Alley podcast, the wrestling veteran addressed the future of Theory. He claimed the SmackDown star would never become the face of WWE.

"Is he the next face of the company? Not a f***ing chance in hell," he said. [2:42:16 -2:42:20]

Austin Theory wants to join a top WWE stable

Earlier this month, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller challenged Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles on SmackDown. However, they came up short. The following Monday, The Judgment Day dethroned The American Nightmare and his partner after receiving help from Jimmy Uso.

Speaking on The Bump, Theory claimed The Judgment Day should be grateful to him for wearing Rhodes and Jey down on SmackDown. He also expressed his desire to join the group.

"Main Event Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, are they the tag team champions right now? Uh-uh, I didn't think so, okay? I didn't think so. Yeah, thanks to me because I beat them down. Me and Grayson Waller, we wore them down. When they showed up on Monday Night RAW, Judgment Day, you know what they did? Swooped in. They do [owe Theory a 'Thank You']. I'm not asking for a membership in The Judgment Day. I mean, it would be kind of cool, right?"

