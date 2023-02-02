27-year-old star is "head and shoulders above so many guys" in the WWE locker room, according to Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T recently praised Logan Paul following his performance at Royal Rumble.

After a few months of absence, Logan Paul returned to in-ring action last Saturday at the Royal Rumble premium live event. The famous YouTuber entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match at number 29 and lasted about 11 minutes before getting eliminated by Cody Rhodes.

However, one of the highlights of the bout saw Paul and Ricochet leap onto the top rope and collide with each other in the middle of the air. The spot received a lot of praise from fans and critics.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised Logan Paul's athletic prowess.

"That kid Logan Paul, he's an athlete, he's a stud, and more importantly he loves the business, you know, he's a fan. You could tell he loves this. It's not like getting in the boxing ring for him, that's work. Doing this, man, he could do this in his sleep, you know what I mean. And he does it very very well. And to be able to pull that spot off right there, just that one spot, that was a highlight. That was a trending moment for both of those guys. And for him to work at that level where he could pull something off like that with Ricochet, who is an extraordinary talent, I give him a lot of props," he said. [34:31 - 35:19]

Although the Hall of Famer believes Paul needs to grow more, he stated that the YouTuber is already better than many other superstars in the WWE locker room.

"He's gonna have to grow into being really really great but I'm gonna tell you right now, his base that he's starting from bro, he's well above, head and shoulders above so many guys that's in that locker room right now," Booker added. [35:52 - 36:07]

Logan Paul revealed that he had doubts ahead of his crazy spot with Ricochet at Royal Rumble. Check out his comments here.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes also praised Logan Paul

Since April 2021, Logan Paul has made several appearances in WWE. The YouTuber has also competed in a few matches. Last June, he announced that he had signed a multi-year contract with the Stamford-based company.

During the Men's Royal Rumble Match, Paul briefly shared the ring with Cody Rhodes. Speaking to The Bump, The American Nightmare recently praised the 27-year-old.

"I got to [see] it out of the corner of my eye, and all I could honestly think was, this novelty of Logan Paul being in a WWE ring and being an outsider, he ain't gonna be an outsider much longer. Dude's a wrestler. He may not know it yet, but he's a wrestler," he said.

Cody Rhodes explained to Logan Paul why he eliminated him from the Royal Rumble. Check out his comments here.

Please credit the Hall of Famer podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes