27-year-old star makes WWE in-ring debut two months after joining the company

A 27-year-old star competed in his first match inside the WWE ring at a recent live event. The Luchador Dragon Lee, who signed a contract with the company in December last year, was in action at the NXT House Show in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

On December 28th, 2022, Lee announced that he had signed a contract with the Stamford-based promotion. The announcement happened shortly after he and his brother Dralistico defeated FTR to win the AAA Tag Team Titles. The Mexican duo had to relinquish the title due to Dragon Lee's commitment to WWE. It was later noted that the 27-year-old will be joining the NXT brand.

Lee made his debut for the company this past Tuesday on NXT Roadblock. He was shown in the crowd before the six-man tag team match between Bron Breakker and The Creed Brothers vs. Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher.

Building on to the debut, the former AAA Tag Team Champion kick-started his WWE in-ring journey with a match against Eddy Thorpe at an NXT house show.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers 🏼 🏼 Dragon Lee made his WWE in-ring debut at an NXT Live Event tonight. Dragon Lee made his WWE in-ring debut at an NXT Live Event tonight. 🙌🏼🙌🏼 https://t.co/ar1VSaYWmx

Eddy Thorpe, formerly known as Karl Fredericks, also recently signed with the global juggernaut. The former NJPW star has competed at a couple of live events and NXT Level Up.

Dragon Lee competed around the world before signing with WWE

Dragon Lee is one of the most talented stars of the current generation. The 27-year-old has made a name for himself in his brief wrestling career. He has competed in notable promotions like CMLL, AAA, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Ring of Honor before committing to a deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

The Luchador even made an appearance on AEW Dynamite, where he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo and Rush to take on The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). However, Andrade and Rush turned on Lee after suffering a loss.

Dragon Lee is reportedly the highest-paid superstar on the NXT roster since Mandy Rose's release. The former AAA Tag Team Champion was slated to make his debut sooner, but visa issues caused the delay.

Are you excited to see Dragon Lee compete in WWE? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes