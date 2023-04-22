28-year-old must become Roman Reigns' biggest challenger to date in first ever match at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Roman Reigns is quickly approaching another milestone in WWE. He is just a few weeks short of making it to 1000 days as the Universal Champion, and it looks like there’s no stopping him. However, a certain 28-year-old RAW Superstar could become Reign’s biggest challenger to date at the Night of Champions.

The Tribal Chief has run through top stars like Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, and Kevin Owens during his current reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. WWE will be looking for his next challenger soon as several premium live events are on the horizon.

Roman Reigns will likely sit out the WWE Backlash 2023 event this year. Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar on the show, while The Bloodline will take on Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle in a six-man tag team match.

However, the company will need to book a match for him at the Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia. The creative team could turn to Omos, who is one of the largest superstars in the company today, to do the job at the event.

Omos is set to face Seth Rollins in a singles match at Backlash this year. WWE has announced the match without any backstory, but the creative team may have a plan in mind going forward.

The Nigerian Giant could pick up a big win over The Visionary at the show. Following the win, the MVP could talk up Omos and take him straight into a rivalry against Roman Reigns.

Fans could see a rivalry between Reigns and Omos brew ahead of the Night of Champions. It would make sense to have the biggest superstar go toe-to-toe with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion soon.

Omos faced Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, which was the biggest match of his career. A match against Rollins will also push him further and put him on the map.

The creative team could be eyeing a big match between The Nigerian Giant and Roman Reigns down the road, and Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia could be the perfect place for the contest to take place.

The company has booked heavyweights for matches in Saudi Arabia to entertain fans in the Kingdom, and Omos is the biggest man on the roster who could give Reigns a tough fight.

While there is no way that the 28-year-old can defeat The Head of the Table for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, it would be a good idea to take the match out of the picture sooner rather than later. A big match against Lesnar, followed by another against Seth Rollins, will prepare him for a contest against the top names in the industry.

He would also prove to be the perfect transitional challenger for Roman Reigns, following which The Tribal Chief could get into a more meaningful rivalry heading into Money in the Bank and SummerSlam.

While The Nigerian Giant isn’t the best in-ring worker in the company, fans in Saudi Arabia would probably love to see Roman Reigns defeat the biggest man on the roster in style to continue his dominant run.

Rising star wants to defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship

LA Knight is one of the most followed superstars in WWE today. He has been on a losing spree of late, but that hasn’t stopped him from winning over the fans with his incredible mic work.

The former manager of Maximum Male Models is working hard to reach the top of the company. Fans are hoping to see him win the King of the Ring tournament or become Mr. Money in the Bank this year.

Speaking on KTAL NBC 6, the 40-year-old expressed interest in winning the Universal Championship sooner rather than later. Knight said that he was ready to take the title away from Roman Reigns in a dream match.

"Not only are they looking for me to become world champ sometime soon, but I'm looking to become the WWE Universal Champion sooner than later... Dream matches, you think about people from the past who aren't doing it anymore. There are a couple of those. Everyone is talking about it again, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, that makes me look at Roman Reigns,” he said.

LA Knight has the talent and charisma to become a top star in the company. The creative team needs to give him better bookings before his credibility is ruined beyond repair.

Do you want to see LA Knight or Omos defeat Roman Reigns to become the next world champion? Make your choice in the comments section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes