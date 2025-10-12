28-year-old star set to "wrestle again" after WWE release; her last match was 16 months ago

A recently released WWE star is excited to get back inside the square circle following her departure. The 28-year-old star was let go by the company on October 10 despite having a prominent role. Stevie Turner signed with the biggest wrestling company in the world in March 2021, initially working at NXT UK. She would move to the main NXT brand two years later. An injury kept her from being a top star in developmental in 2023 before she finally convinced Ava to allow her to represent the brand at TNA Wrestling. Back in March, Turner received a more prominent role after being named general manager of Evolve. However, her tenure ended on October 10 after announcing that she had been released. In a follow-up post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Stevie Turner expressed her excitement to finally get back in the ring. Turner's last televised match was on the June 4 episode of NXT, losing to then-TNA star Jordynne Grace. &quot;Can’t believe I’m gonna get to wrestle again,&quot; Turner tweeted. While WWE is the biggest pro wrestling company in the world, it's no longer the only option for many. Several former stars have thrived elsewhere, from AEW to NJPW to MLW and other independent promotions. 12 WWE stars released in October so farStevie Turner was one of 12 stars released by WWE since October 9. It started with Zayda Steel and Kylie Rae, who both announced their departures on social media. 10 more stars were released the following day, headlined by former NXT North American Champion Wes Lee.Here is the complete list of stars released since October 9 and their respective brands. Zayda Steel (Evolve)Kylie Rae (Evolve)Stevie Turner (Evolve)Wes Lee (NXT)Lance Anoa'i (NXT)Drako Knox (NXT)BJ Ray (LFG)Haze Jameson (LFG)Summer Sorrell (LFG)Jamar Hampton (NXT)Jin Tala (Evolve)Zara Zakher (WWE ID)According to Fightful Select, more releases are expected from the developmental brands like NXT, Evolve and ID. Some of the stars above reportedly received an extension offer, but they turned it down.