28-year-old to wrestle his first TV match on WWE SmackDown

A current champion is set to compete in his first TV match tonight on WWE SmackDown in Salt Lake City in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. This superstar is none other than Logan Paul.

This week's episode of the blue brand is shaping up to be a memorable show. The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be appearing on tonight's edition of the blue brand. The Rock turned heel last week during the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference and his slap to Cody Rhodes' face has been a major topic of discussion within the WWE Universe.

United States Champion Logan Paul will be in action on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The 28-year-old has competed in nine matches with the company so far, and all of them have taken place at premium live events. He is set to battle his former tag team partner, The Miz, tonight in a qualifying match for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match on February 24. The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at the premium live event next weekend will earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Former WWE writer claims Logan Paul is better than most of the current roster

Wrestling legend Vince Russo is very high on Logan Paul and believes the United States Champion has a ton of charisma.

Speaking on an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo last year, Russo praised The Maverick as a performer. He added that he was fine with Paul becoming the United States Champion at Crown Jewel 2023 because he is already better than 75% of the roster.

"I'm one billion percent totally fine with that, bro. We've said many times, man, Logan Paul is better than 75% of the roster. He has got charisma out of the wazoo; he can get heat. Absolutely, absolutely great move [that he became US Champion]." [1:45 - 2:06]

Logan Paul has proven to be a natural in the ring only nine matches into his professional wrestling career. Only time will tell what the future holds for the popular SmackDown star moving forward.

