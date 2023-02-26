29-year-old NXT star challenges Charlotte Flair in a title match for the first time ever at WWE live event

Charlotte Flair is the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. She has been busy defending her title over the last few weeks, facing challengers on television shows as well as live events. At a recent house show, an unfamiliar face, Zoey Stark, challenged the champion.

With WrestleMania 39 fast approaching, WWE hosted another live event under the Road to WrestleMania Supershow banner at the State Farm Arena in Champaign, Illinois. Charlotte Flair was tasked with defending her title against Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, and Zoey Stark.

Women's Wrestling Viewer @TheKipUp #WWEChampaign Zoey Stark working house shows with the main roster. She's getting called up after Mania. Deserved. Zoey Stark working house shows with the main roster. She's getting called up after Mania. Deserved.👀#WWEChampaign https://t.co/jOWJ2TMyhX

It was a milestone moment for the 29-year-old NXT star as this was her live circuit debut, and she challenged for a main roster title for the first time. The Queen retained her championship, but fans of Zoey Stark will feel encouraged as this appearance could be a sign of big things to come for her. Before this bout, her last match came on the February 7, 2023, episode of NXT, when she defeated Sol Ruca.

Zoey Stark has reportedly impressed WWE higher-ups

Zoey Stark is arguably among the most highly-rated stars in the NXT women's roster. While she is yet to appear on RAW or SmackDown, she has competed on Main Event a couple of times. She faced Dana Brooke on both occasions, winning once. Her most recent appearance on the show came on January 16, 2023.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, WWE officials were impressed with Zoey Stark's performances in recent months, and she could be in line for a main roster call-up in the near future.

While fans have not got a chance to witness her on the main roster shows, she made an appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She lasted over 26 minutes before Sonya Deville tossed her out of the ring. During the bout, she was involved in a brief mini-match against Asuka that got fans excited about a potential future clash.

At The Great American Bash 2021, Stark and IYO SKY defeated The Way's Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. They lost the titles to Toxic Attraction at Halloween Havoc in a triple-threat tag team Scareway To Hell Ladder Match, which also involved Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

It is Zoey Stark's only title in her WWE career, but a main roster call-up will give her more opportunities to win in the future.

