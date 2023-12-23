29-year-old sends cryptic message ahead of WWE SmackDown

A 29-year-old WWE Superstar has delivered a cryptic message ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown.

This week's episode of the blue brand is shaping up to be an eventful show. AJ Styles will compete in his first match since losing to Finn Balor on the September 15 edition of SmackDown. Styles was taken out by The Bloodline ahead of Fastlane but returned last week. The Phenomenal One attacked The Bloodline but also targeted LA Knight as well. AJ Styles is set to take on Solo Sikoa in a singles match tonight.

There will also be a Holiday Havoc 8-Woman Tag Team Match pitting Damage CTRL against Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Mia Yim, and Zelina Vega. The United States Championship tournament will also continue tonight with two exciting matchups. Santos Escobar is set to battle Bobby Lashley, and former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes is scheduled to battle Kevin Owens in the tournament's semifinals. The tournament winner will go on to face Logan Paul for the United States Championship.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, Carmelo Hayes took to social media to share a cryptic message. As seen in his post below, he photoshopped an image of himself with the United States Championship.

Bill Apter criticizes Carmelo Hayes' match last week on WWE SmackDown

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter commented on Carmelo Hayes' victory over Grayson Waller last week in the United States Championship tournament on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Bill Apter shared that he was a fan of the match but did not enjoy one aspect. Apter noted that Grayson Waller hit a devastating move during the match and thought Carmelo Hayes didn't spend enough time selling the impact:

"It was wrong, though, to a point. When I saw that move, and Carmelo makes a comeback after that move, that looked like it broke his head. That would send anybody to unconsciousness. And I was like, that's it, Waller's going to win this thing. Carmelo kicks out, and he's dazed for a little bit, and he is doing flying moves and everything. I'm like, 'How can he do that after that move?' That was a devastating move!" [From 24:12 to 24:46]

Logan Paul captured the United States Championship from WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel after Santos Escobar interfered in the match. Only time will tell which superstar will win the tournament and challenge Logan Paul for the title down the line.

