29-year-old sends message to Grayson Waller ahead of SmackDown debut

A WWE Superstar making his SmackDown debut tonight has delivered a message to Grayson Waller.

Logan Paul captured the United States Championship last month at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, defeating WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a controversial fashion. Former Latino World Order member Santos Escobar left brass knuckles on the ring apron, and Logan Paul spotted them. The popular YouTuber bashed Mysterio in the face with the brass knuckles to capture the United States Championship.

A tournament is currently underway to determine Logan Paul's first challenger for the title. Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes is a part of the tournament and will be making his SmackDown debut tonight in Green Bay. Hayes will be squaring off against Waller in the first round of the tournament later tonight on SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight's edition of the blue brand, Grayson Waller took to social media to poke fun at Hayes. He shared a clip of a man being terrible at basketball and claimed that will be Hayes later tonight.

Hayes reacted to Waller's post by claiming that it was funny but then claimed that his appearance on SmackDown would resemble NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Former WWE writer is not a fan of Grayson Waller

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo does not like Grayson Waller's WWE gimmick.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo discussed Waller's future. Russo suggested that the Australian star would never get over and hasn't heard anyone tell him to watch SmackDown because of Grayson Waller.

"This guy is never getting over. I'm in the wrestling business. I don't watch SmackDown, and nobody's telling me to watch SmackDown because of Grayson Waller. The guy ain't ever getting over. I don't even need to say 'I'm sorry," said Vince Russo. [From 11:18 to 11:32]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Carmelo Hayes has the potential to be a massive star on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if the 29-year-old can advance in the United States Championship tournament later tonight on WWE SmackDown.

