29-year-old star sends bold message ahead of Championship Match on WWE RAW

A 29-year-old superstar has sent a bold message ahead of a huge title match tonight on WWE RAW.

This week's edition of the red brand airs live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. It is the first edition of RAW following Night of Champions this past Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. Tonight's show will likely contain a lot of fallout from the premium live event, but a massive title match is scheduled.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan recently had to vacate the Women's Tag Team Championships. Morgan and Dakota Kai were injured during a match on the May 12 episode of SmackDown. Rodriguez has already found a new tag team partner in Shotzi, and will compete in the Fatal Four-Way bout tonight for the vacant titles.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville will also participate in the Fatal Four-Way match for the Women's Tag Team Championships tonight. Chelsea delivered a message earlier claiming that tonight is going to be a great night, and now Sonya has done the same on social media.

"Tonight is THE night," tweeted Sonya Deville.

Sonya Deville reflects on her journey with WWE Superstar

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green both tried out for Tough Enough and are now teaming together eight years later.

Chelsea Green spent some time in WWE before being released in 2020 during the pandemic. She returned during this year's Women's Royal Rumble match and has already become quite popular amongst wrestling fans.

Sonya Deville signed a contract after she competed in the sixth season of Tough Enough in 2015. Although she has never captured a title with the company, Deville has been featured on television regularly in various roles, including a stint as an on-screen authority figure alongside Adam Pearce.

A wrestling fan posted a screenshot of Deville and Green on Tough Enough, and Sonya responded that the two WWE stars ultimately did alright.

"I’d say we did alright Chels😉," Deville reacted.

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green both have the opportunity to capture their first titles in WWE tonight on the red brand. Only time will tell if the popular duo can overcome the odds and become the new Women's Tag Team Champions in the Fatal Four-Way match tonight on WWE RAW.

Which team are you rooting for in the Women's Tag Team Championship match tonight? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

