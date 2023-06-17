29-year-old star sends warning to Baron Corbin after vicious assault on SmackDown

The former United States Champion Baron Corbin has received a warning from the upcoming superstar Cameron Grimes after viciously attacking the latter on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Last month on the blue brand, Corbin encountered one of the most devastating losses of his career, losing in a mere six seconds to Grimes. On the most recent edition of SmackDown, Corbin vented his rage on the rookie superstar.

Cameron Grimes was set to be questioned by the backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton about his plans in WWE. But the former King of the Ring appeared from nowhere and brutally took out Grimes.

Following the vicious beatdown, the 29-year-old star took to Twitter to remind and warn him that he has crushed Corbin once, and next time, he would show the former US Champion what it is like to mess with Cameron Grimes.

"First time I crushed Baron and made a name for my self. This time I show Baron how I got here and why he shouldn't keep messing with me!"

Check out his tweet below:

Corbin has recently appeared on both SmackDown and NXT. Being a free agent after the 2023 WWE Draft, Baron Corbin is also set to face Carmelo Hayes two weeks from now for the NXT Championship at Gold Rush.

