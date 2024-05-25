29-year-old taunts Rhea Ripley following title win at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

A major WWE star has mocked Rhea Ripley on social media today following King and Queen of the Ring. The Eradicator was forced to relinquish her Women's World Championship last month due to injury.

Becky Lynch defended her Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan today at King and Queen of the Ring. The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio got involved in the match and seemingly was trying to help Becky Lynch. However, his interference backfired, and Morgan planted The Man with a DDT on a steel chair. She followed it up with Oblivion to win the Women's World Championship via pinfall.

Following her victory, Morgan took to her official X account (formerly Twitter) to send a taunting message to Rhea Ripley. She shared a photo of herself in black and white with the title, added a kissing face emoji, and tagged Rhea Ripley in her post seen below.

Becky Lynch emerged victorious in a Battle Royal last month to capture the vacant Women's World Championship. However, her title reign was short-lived as she was dethroned by Liv Morgan today at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

WWE Hall of Famer claims the best of Rhea Ripley is still to come

WWE legend Madusa (Alundra Blayze) believes fans still have not seen the best of what Rhea Ripley has to offer as a professional wrestler.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Madusa noted that she can see the similarities between Ripley and Chyna. However, the veteran added that Ripley is her own person, and she hasn't even reached her prime yet.

"I know a lot of people parallel her with Chyna. But she is an individual on her own. That was Chyna, this is Rhea. So it's completely different but I can see the similarities. But again, we gotta think this is a whole different era and a whole different time. We have not seen the best of Rhea Ripley." [5:53 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Liv Morgan was recently spotted leaving the same locker room as Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see how The Judgment Day reacts to Dirty Dom getting involved in the Women's World Championship match at WWE King and Queen of the Ring.

