29-year-old WWE star clarifies confusing statement from SmackDown

A 29-year-old WWE Superstar has clarified her remarks following SmackDown.

The Women's Tag Team Championships have seemingly been cursed as of late. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler dropped the titles at Money in the Bank in London and became bitter enemies after the match.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan captured the titles at Money in the Bank, but their reign was over just a couple of weeks later. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville won the titles on the July 17th episode of WWE RAW, only for Sonya Deville to go down with a torn ACL before the team's first title defense. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are the current Women's Tag Team Champions.

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre returned from a hiatus this past Friday in a vignette on SmackDown. Dawn seemed to hint that they put a curse on the titles but took to social media today to clarify her comments. She claimed that she didn't insinuate they were responsible for the curse, they were simply just wondering who was. However, Dawn added a devil emoji to her post, as seen below:

"Insinuate? I specifically asked who would do such a thing 😈," she posted.

Expand Tweet

WWE star Nikki Cross calls Isla Dawn her "adopted daughter"

Nikki Cross hilariously referred to Isla Dawn as her adopted daughter earlier this year on social media.

The former RAW Women's Champion graduated from the University of Edinburgh this summer and shared a photo with her husband, former WWE Superstar Killian Dain (Big Damo). The two stars were both a part of the SAnitY faction before it was disbanded.

Expand Tweet

Isla Dawn congratulated Nikki Cross on her accomplishment, and the 11-time 24/7 Champion responded by hilariously referring to Dawn as her "adopted daughter."

"Arghhhh thank you!!!!!!! Hope you are doing well! Appreciate you our little adopted daughter 😝," she posted.

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are an unlikely duo but have the potential to be a great team if they can figure out a way to work together. It will be interesting to see which team challenges the champions next in the weeks ahead.

Would you like to see Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn get a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships on WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.