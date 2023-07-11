Nikki Cross calls 29-year-old WWE Superstar her "adopted daughter"

WWE RAW star Nikki Cross has referred to a 29-year-old superstar as her adopted daughter today on social media.

Nikki Cross competed in the Tag Team Turmoil match last week on WWE RAW but abandoned Emma during the match. She followed Candice LeRae backstage after The Poison Pixie was eliminated, as Nikki has been "stalking" LeRae for months now and is seemingly still infatuated with the 37-year-old.

Earlier today, Nikki celebrated her graduation from the University of Edinburgh and posted a photo with her husband, former WWE Superstar Killian Dain (Big Damo).

"Woohoo graduation time!!!!!!👩🏻‍🎓 🥂😊☺️🤗💙 🩵 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #UniversityofEdinburgh #graduation2023 Big thank you to mummy cross and wonderful hubby for coming today 🥹 And yes I appreciate the olive green Harry Potter Slytherin colours! 😂," she tweeted.

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Isla Dawn reacted to Nikki's graduation and sent her a congratulatory message. Cross responded to the message and hilariously referred to Isla Dawn as her "adopted daughter."

"Arghhhh thank you!!!!!!! Hope you are doing well! Appreciate you our little adopted daughter 😝," she tweeted.

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre lost the titles to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in the Unified Women's Tag Team Championship match last month on WWE SmackDown.

Former WWE Writer Vince Russo on the storyline between Nikki Cross and Candice LeRae on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo is not a fan of the prolonged storyline between Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross on the red brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW in February, Vince Russo claimed that WWE was stretching out the storyline between Candice LeRae and Nikki Cross too much and that it could turn out to be nothing.

"Do you guys see how this is playing out because they have absolutely nothing? Look how long this is playing out. Three weeks Nikki Cross was where LeRae was. She confronts her next week, then the fourth week, she's whispering so we still don't know what it is." Russo added, "Here's the problem, man. They stretch it out so long and then it turns out to be nothing. That's the problem, it's nothing." [1:08:20 - 1:09:00]

Nikki is a former RAW Women's Champion but captured the title as Nikki A.S.H. after winning the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2021. Only time will tell if the 34-year-old will be able to get back into the title picture moving forward.

