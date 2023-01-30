29-year-old WWE Star pledges loyalty to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline following the Royal Rumble

After an eventful Royal Rumble this past Saturday, Roman Reigns still seems to have the loyalty of his younger cousin and The Bloodline's enforcer, Solo Sikoa.

This weekend saw the Honorary Uce Sami Zayn finally crack, as he refused to assault his lifelong friend, Kevin Owens, leading to him hitting Roman in the back with a steel chair, effectively ending his ties with the group. Following this huge moment, an emotionally conflicted Jey Uso chose to walk out on The Bloodline after the rest of them began to assault the former Honorary Uce.

With battle lines seeming to be drawn among the family members, Solo Sikoa has taken to Twitter to highlight his continued allegiance to the undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"Loyalty," tweeted the SmackDown star.

At the Royal Rumble, Roman's run of dominance continued as he defeated Kevin Owens to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, meaning he has now been champion for more than 880 days.

Who will Roman Reigns face next?

With the Royal Rumble in the rearview mirror, attention now turns towards one of the most anticipated premium live events on the WWE calendar, Elimination Chamber.

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer, who wrote in the Wrestling Observer Daily Update, Roman will be going one-on-one with Sami Zayn at the event.

"Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is now as confirmed as it can be for the 2/18 Elimination Chamber show main event in Montreal."

Elimination Chamber is sure to be an emotional night for Sami Zayn as the show is set to take place in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The premium live event is also the last major show before WrestleMania 39 takes place on April 1st and 2nd.

