29-year-old WWE Superstar sends message to Maxxine Dupri ahead of RAW bout

Maxxine Dupri continues to receive messages from fellow WWE Superstars as she prepares for the biggest match in her young career so far on this week's WWE RAW.

It was announced that Monday's RAW will feature Dupri taking on Rhea Ripley in singles action. This will be a non-title match as the World Women's Championship will not be on the line, but a win for the Alpha Academy member will move her one step closer to a shot at gold.

Damian Priest and even fans have tweeted the 26-year-old ahead of RAW. WWE earlier asked readers if they have any advice or pointers for Dupri, and the latest response comes from another up-and-coming RAW Superstar - Zoey Stark.

"Yea...bring back up. Love @maxxinedupri but you're in way over your head," she wrote.

Stark failed to capture the Women's World Championship from Ripley at WWE Survivor Series last month. Stark vs. Dupri still has not happened, but the rookie superstar is confident about tomorrow night.

Chad Gable praises Maxxine Dupri following WWE NXT

Tuesday's WWE NXT episode saw Alpha Academy's Chad Gable, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri pick up a six-person tag team win over Meta-Four's Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend. Dupri impressed many with her performance, which included a big top rope splash to the floor.

Gable took to X and praised the rookie Superstar for her work on NXT. The four-time tag team champion commented on how he and Otis are proud of their stablemate.

"That’s our girl! ⁣@otiswwe and I are so proud of the person you’ve become since joining Alpha Academy.⁣ Shine on, @maxxinedupri! [star emoji]," he wrote.

Not including the RAW Battle Royal on November 6th, Dupri has wrestled just four matches. Her debut came when Alpha Academy defeated Valhalla and The Viking Raiders on the July 4th RAW, then Dupri defeated Valhalla in her singles debut on the July 31st show. She teamed with Ivy Nile for a Fatal 4 Way tag team loss on November 20th, then worked the six-person match on NXT this past week.

