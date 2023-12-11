Judgment Day member sends harsh message to Maxxine Dupri ahead of WWE RAW

Maxxine Dupri has made it clear she wants WWE gold as she continues to make a name for herself, and that brings new heat from various superstars. Her latest comes from a member of The Judgment Day.

Dupri is set to challenge Rhea Ripley in singles action on Monday's RAW. While the WWE Women's World Championship will not be on the line, a win for the 26-year-old will certainly move her one step closer to a match for the title.

The official WWE account on X polled fans today and asked if they have any advice or pointers for the rookie superstar as she prepares to wrestle The Eradicator.

Damian Priest responded with a GIF from the classic movie Stand By Me, implying that Dupri will be destroyed by Mami.

"Do you guys wanna go see a dead body?" asks Jerry O'Connell's character Vern in the scene.

The Alpha Academy member has not responded to the bold warning as of this writing. This will be the first-ever match between the two superstars.

Maxxine Dupri on why this will be a fight for WWE fans to see

WWE officials are seemingly high on Maxxine Dupri as she has adapted quickly to working in the company's preferred in-ring style. The fact that she is already working with Rhea Ripley is very telling.

Before she really started turning heads on RAW with Alpha Academy, Dupri was already looking ahead to a showdown with Ripley, as she told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone:

"Because I just think that us two in the ring, like, the way she competes is so unique, and I think with the training I'm getting, it would be a fight to see," she said. [2:41 - 2:50]

Dupri also revealed which Hall of Famer is her dream opponent.

