3 massive WWE Superstars will headline WrestleMania 41; Jey Uso is not one of them, says ex-champion

WWE has yet to announce the main event of the upcoming WrestleMania. Former 24/7 Champion Peter Rosenberg recently predicted that three huge superstars will be in the main event on both nights of the show.

Several top superstars, including CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and John Cena, have expressed their desire to main event this year's Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match to supposedly punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania, guaranteeing himself a world championship match against the champion of his choosing.

Speaking on his Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg disclosed that he was not sure Uso would headline this year's Showcase of The Immortals despite winning the Men's Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, he claimed that the OG Bloodline leader, The Franchise Player, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes are guaranteed to be in the main event on both nights.

"The bottom line is there are three people who have to appear in a main event this year. Those people are Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and John Cena. I don't know who the fourth person is necessarily going to be. But those three guys are going to be in the matches at the end of Saturday and the end of Sunday. It has to be," he said. [27:44-28:06]

WWE veteran thinks Jey Uso won't main-event WrestleMania

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman addressed Jey Uso's Men's Royal Rumble victory. He predicted that the 39-year-old RAW star would not headline WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, the WWE veteran suggested the former Intercontinental Champion could compete in the opening match of one of the two nights of The Show of Shows.

"I don't think he's gonna be a part of the main event even though that's what it's supposed to be when you win the Royal Rumble because I've always said if you start a show off and everybody is Yeeting, that's an incredible look," he said.

Jey Uso has yet to officially pick which champion he will challenge in Las Vegas. It will be interesting to see if he ends up main-eventing the show.

