3-time champion must interfere in Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura will seemingly finish their feud at Fastlane, and Vince Russo wants Ricochet to make his presence felt during the match.

The World Heavyweight title has revolved around the rivalry between Rollins and Nakamura in recent weeks. The Japanese superstar already unsuccessfully challenged the champion once at Payback 2023.

Their rematch at Fastlane will be a Last Man Standing affair, and it will be the last in-ring meeting between the two in what has been a compelling storyline for Monday Night RAW's top prize.

Vince Russo believed that Ricochet needed to interfere in the upcoming title match despite Rollins defeating Nakamura. Russo felt Ricochet could be the perfect next opponent for Rollins, considering WWE's fixation with having "great" matches. The former WWE writer explained on Legion of RAW:

"Bro, I'm more excited about Ricochet getting involved in the Seth-Nakamura match. Seth goes over, and Seth has a problem with Ricochet getting involved in the match. I'd much rather see Ricochet. And bro, I don't know why they don't book that. They are all about good matches. They are always booking great matches. That will give you a great match (Rollins vs. Ricochet)." [28:00 – 30:00]

Seth Rollins is done with Shinsuke Nakamura's mind games

The latest RAW episode saw the reigning world champion address his recent issues with the King of Strong Style. Even though Seth Rollins has been ready to offer Shinsuke Nakamura another shot at the title, the latter has made the champ wait, and that was until this week's RAW.

Nakamura appeared on the Titantron and fired a few more threats Rollins' way before proposing a Last Man Standing match. The former Shield member didn't hesitate to accept Shinsuke's demand and promised to prevail in an expectedly brutal showdown on October 7th.

With Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins heading towards the end of an entertaining angle, should Ricochet be the next world title challenger? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

