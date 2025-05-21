3-time United States Champion says he is fully prepared for his potential WWE release

WWE's recent wave of talent releases caught everyone off guard except for one man. A three-time United States Champion, Booker T shared his thoughts on the annual budget cuts.

Over a dozen wrestlers across NXT and the main roster were shown the door earlier this month.

During a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained why he wasn't surprised by the recent mass releases.

“It didn’t catch me off guard at all. I’ve been a part of WWE now for a very, very long time, and every year, especially after WrestleMania, a list comes out, and guys get cut... Getting released is something that’s been happening since I’ve been in this business at a certain time of the year.”

The NXT commentator revealed that he has spent the last 20 years preparing to get his release papers.

“Do you want to be on that list? Of course not, but this is a business, and that’s one thing that you better always keep in the back of your head, that you might be getting let go sooner or later. I’m gonna tell you right now, I’ve been planning to get that note for about 20 years. I’ve been preparing for what’s next, knowing that they’re going to come to me one day and go, ‘Hey, Book, man, we appreciate everything you’ve done here, but we’re going a different route.’” (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

Booker T makes a bold WWE prediction for 2026

Booker T has high hopes for an up-and-coming talent. This star just recently made the move officially to the main roster.

The 60-year-old WWE Hall of Famer sees big things coming for RAW's newest acquisition - Roxanne Perez. Booker T predicted that she would have her WrestleMania moment next year.

"Roxanne is a solo act... She don’t need no coattail riders or anything like that. She’s going straight to the top," he stated. "I’m talking about next year, Roxanne Perez. I predict next year, Roxanne Perez is going to have her WrestleMania moment that you’re going to never forget. Trust me on that."

Perez has punched her ticket to Money in the Bank. She defeated Becky Lynch and Natalya in a Triple Threat Match on RAW this past week to secure her spot.

Will she become Ms. Money in the Bank this year? Only time will tell.

