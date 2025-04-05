3-Time World Champion admits WWE messed up John Cena's heel turn in a big way (Exclusive)

Three-time world champion EC3 was very critical of how WWE handled one of the biggest moments in the 21st century - John Cena's heel turn. He claimed that the company messed it up in a big way and went into detail.

Ad

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, host Dr. Chris Featherstone discussed the execution of the John Cena heel turn with former TNA and NWA World Champion EC3 and ex-WWE writer Vince Russo.

EC3 said that it was an easy story to tell:

"I saw the turn and one promo, but like, that wasn't a hard story to tell. If you have to be a typical bad guy, it's going to be discombobulated with the stuff he's trying to say, but him attacking Cody and leaving him beaten and bloody because of The Rock is very simple, because he wants to retire as the greatest of all time, he understood the plight of The Rock, dual threat, working in Hollywood, trying to wrestle, and he's sorry for making all those mean comments to The Rock, but it's about him. It shouldn't be about the fans at all. The fans should dictate, boo or yay, right? (5:03-5:48)

Ad

Trending

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

He went on to slam WWE for not getting the basics right:

"How is there no time? You have John Cena, Cody Rhodes, WrestleMania main event for the [WWE] title. You don't need to do anything other than give them ten minutes and tell them to hit these points and look at the camera. That's all you have to do. Send them out there. It sucks, the overcomplication." (7:19-7:46)

Ad

You can watch the full video below:

Ad

Is The Rock going to help John Cena become WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will The Final Boss be at the Grandest Stage Of Them All? Anyone looking at how the story has played out so far might believe that it's only fitting and inevitable that The Rock has a big role to play in the outcome of WrestleMania Night Two.

According to a report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Rock's status for WrestleMania 41 is uncertain, although he was reportedly always planned to have a big role at the event in Las Vegas.

Ad

In what may or may not be a spoiler, WWE has also reportedly at least considered ending Cody Rhodes' title reign at WrestleMania 41. Perhaps the reason why WWE officials might be hesitant is because Cody Rhodes has been a proven success as the top star of the sports entertainment juggernaut.

If Cody Rhodes retains against John Cena, many fans will consider it a part of Triple H's 'safe' style of booking that focuses on long-term storytelling. However, the fact that Backlash 2025 will take place in St. Louis, Missouri, has led many to speculate that it would be the perfect stage for a final showdown between John Cena and Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. In case you didn't know, Orton is from St. Louis.

Ad

All of this, of course, is mere speculation. For now, Randy Orton doesn't even have a WrestleMania match anymore, so the immediate focus will be on what WWE could have planned for him.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More