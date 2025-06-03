3-time WWE Champion should become the fifth member of Seth Rollins' faction on RAW, says ex-employee

Seth Rollins' faction on WWE RAW has grown stronger with the addition of Bronson Reed. Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently urged the company to add another superstar to the group. The name in question is Sheamus.

The Visionary allied with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41. Two days later on RAW, Bron Breakker was revealed as the third member of the newly formed faction. At Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX, the fourth member of the group was revealed to be Bronson Reed. The Auszilla destroyed CM Punk and Sami Zayn, helping Rollins and Breakker pick up the victory in a tag team match.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE Senior Director of International Television Tommy Carlucci suggested that The Wiseman recruit Sheamus. He claimed the three-time WWE Champion would benefit from the alliance.

"Sheamus is sitting there. Him being with The Wiseman and the alliance would be unbelievable for him, and I think the alliance would be elevated in a big way," Carlucci said. [17:20 - 17:31]

WWE legend thinks Sheamus could play the perfect bully

Sheamus has seemingly been displeased with his current status in World Wrestling Entertainment. The Celtic Warrior was vocal about being left off the WrestleMania 41 card. While he has not been involved in any major storylines in recent months, he is now reportedly set to enter a feud with Rusev on RAW.

Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley has another role in mind for the four-time world champion. On the Busted Open podcast, the wrestling legend suggested that Sheamus turn heel and play the role of a bully.

"Why can't we have a typical bully? You know who could do this role very, very well? Sheamus. Sheamus is really good at playing the bully role," Dudley said.

It will be interesting to see if The Celtic Warrior undergoes a character change in the coming months.

