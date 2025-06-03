5 WWE wrestlers who shouldn’t be recruited by Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins' Evolution-esque faction appears nearly unstoppable on WWE Monday Night RAW. The Visionary and Paul Heyman laid the groundwork for this stable during the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. Two nights later, they were joined by Bron Breakker on the RAW after 'Mania. During the most recent edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, Breakker and Rollins were victorious thanks to the returning Bronson Reed, who became the group's newest member.

Reed made a splash in 2024 by targeting Seth Rollins with multiple Tsunamis, but in 2025, he's joined his former foe in a war against CM Punk. Breakker may have lost his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania Sunday, but that's not slowing down the young Steiner, who quickly rebounded by inserting himself into a major storyline involving top stars like Rollins and Heyman.

The four-man stable is seemingly complete after the 330-pound Aussie joined their ranks on May 24, 2025. However, if they were to add another member to the faction, WWE should steer clear of the following choices!

#5. WWE Intercontinental Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio

The red brand's resident Latino heartthrob already has a lot on his plate with the Intercontinental Title, tension with Finn Balor, and a budding love triangle storyline involving himself, Liv Morgan, and Roxanne Perez (and her chicken nuggets). Dirty Dom's business is with The Judgment Day, and there is absolutely no need for him to join forces with the Rollins, Reed, Breakker, and Heyman.

Dom's character isn't quite the full-blown heel he once was during his feud with Rey Mysterio. Fan support for Dominik has grown significantly in 2025, which became overwhelmingly evident at WrestleMania 41 when he won the IC Championship and was showered with cheers by the live audience in Allegiant Stadium.

The Judgment Day are still heels on WWE RAW, but they do have quite a few comedic moments, and they might not be as vicious as they were in previous years. Rollins' stable, on the other hand, is full of certified villains who are looking to destroy and not to make anyone laugh.

#4. "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes' mission is to vanquish John Cena and regain the Undisputed WWE Championship. While a heel turn for Cody has reportedly been discussed backstage in the TKO-operated company, Rhodes wouldn't be the proper fit to join Rollins' stable. The Quarterback of WWE is one of the promotion's main attractions, and if he were to turn heel, he'd be better off as a dominant standalone act rather than one of The Visionary's henchmen or accomplices.

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker represent the future of WWE as part of Rollins' faction, two wrestlers seemingly destined to become World Heavyweight Champions someday. Breakker and Reed are being groomed for a main event position, whereas Cody has already headlined numerous PLEs, including three consecutive years of WrestleMania, and he has held the Undisputed WWE Championship for 378 days. Rhodes initially made an impact upon his return to the Stamford-based company in 2022, defeating Rollins in three consecutive PLEs.

If Rhodes and Rollins' faction were to cross paths in 2025, it'd make better sense for the group to attack The American Nightmare rather than making him an official member of their stable. While they might ask Cody to join them, The American Nightmare is much more likely to decline their offer, leading to them beating down Dusty Rhodes' son in the ring and the likes of Jey Uso and Sami Zayn coming to his aid.

#3. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso

Jey Uso is one of the most popular stars under Triple H's creative direction in World Wrestling Entertainment. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion has reached the top of the mountain on the red brand, becoming the World Heavyweight Champion by defeating Gunther at WrestleMania 41. The former Bloodline member has the crowd on their feet and Yeeting at WWE events whenever his music hits, creating an energetic environment with a fan-interactive entrance.

"It's just me, Uce," says Jey's theme song, indicating that he no longer needs a faction or tag team partner to be relevant. "Main Event" Jey Uso is beginning to earn his nickname, gradually becoming a headliner in World Wrestling Entertainment and recently successfully defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul in the closing match of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Jey Uso is one wrestler who should not turn heel in 2025. If there is to be a fifth overall member and fourth wrestler to be added to Rollins' faction, the red brand's resident Uce should be overlooked in the recruiting process. Seth's stable would be better off attacking the World Heavyweight Champion and trying to dethrone Jey from his top position on Monday Night RAW.

#2. Former WWE US Champion "The Maverick" Logan Paul

Logan Paul is one of the biggest stars assigned to the red brand, and he doesn't need to align himself with Seth Rollins to be a major player on the roster. Paul is currently scheduled to team with the Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena, against Cody Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso, at the upcoming Money In The Bank Premium Live Event. He's already competing with and against main event competitors without The Wiseman by his side.

The former one-time United States Champion is arguably a future WrestleMania main eventer, and there's a case to be made that it'd be a step back for Paul if he became a henchman of The Visionary. Logan last wrestled at the top of the card for May 24's Saturday Night's Main Event, battling Jey Uso in a singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship. The 30-year-old YouTuber couldn't knock off the red brand's resident Uce, but that hasn't stopped The Maverick's momentum on his way to the top of WWE.

#1. WWE Speed Champion El Grande Americano

The mysterious masked luchador would look out of place in Seth Rollins' faction, and he'd bring an unnecessary comedy element to the serious nature of the group if he were to join them. The Visionary's stable would be better off mowing down Americano in a vicious attack rather than recruiting him into their ranks. If that happens, Grande might turn face for the first time as a gimmick in WWE.

There are ongoing rumors that Grande might be Chad Gable, a wrestler who would arguably fit in better with Rollins' group, especially compared to El Grande Americano. The 2012 Olympian is scheduled to compete against El Hijo del Vikingo at WWE/AAA Worlds Collide for the AAA Mega Championship on Saturday, June 7, 2025. On that same date, Americano is set to be one of six participants competing in the men's Money In The Bank ladder match. Grande defeated AJ Styles and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match to earn his way into the bout.

The tongue-in-cheek "legendary" luchador is better off not merging his lucha-libre background and gimmicky antics with the Rollins-led group. Seth wants to be accompanied by a Wiseman and a pair of intimidating destroyers, and he probably won't recruit someone who's leading the WWE Speed division.

