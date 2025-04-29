5 Possible WWE matches that would be huge main events for WrestleMania 42

WrestleMania 42 offers WWE the opportunity to stack the cards with stars and attempt to avoid the criticism and controversy that seemingly harmed the 41st annual edition of The Showcase of The Immortals. The finish for Night Two's main event left a sour taste in the mouths of many wrestling fans, particularly when it comes to the inclusion of Travis Scott and the absence of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Ad

Since 2020, World Wrestling Entertainment has featured two nights of 'Mania. This year, CM Punk achieved a nearly lifelong dream by participating in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One. Punk battled Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match, with The Visionary coming out on top. The second night was capped off by John Cena winning his 17th world championship by dethroning Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title.

Ad

Trending

What does WWE have cooking when it comes to next year's Show of Shows? If they're looking to book a big-money match, they should take a look at five possible matches that would make huge main events for WrestleMania 42:

#5. Logan Paul vs. WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Texas Rattlesnake has indicated that he's happy riding off into the sunset regarding his in-ring career, but it's still possible that he has one more can of whoop-a** left in stock. Logan Paul recently made headlines with claims that he offered Stone Cold one million dollars to dress up as a PRIME bottle mascot at WrestleMania 41. Austin allegedly turned down his offer, but there is still plenty of money that can be made off of a collab.

Ad

Logan Paul is a huge superstar both inside and out of the ring, battling top names like Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns for world titles in WWE and going the distance with Floyd "Money" Mayweather in boxing. The Maverick is a box office draw who fights the best in the world of sports entertainment. If the TKO-operated promotion wants to maximize its return on investment in Logan Paul, it ought to consider putting him up against one of pro wrestling's biggest stars, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Ad

The Maverick could use his IMPAULSIVE podcast to launch a feud with The Texas Rattlesnake, leading all the way to the main event of WrestleMania 42. It shoudn't be difficult for a brash and cocky Paul to set off Austin's temper. Logan could provoke The Rattlesnake, claiming to be better than Stone Cold in his prime. Steve Austin could respond by saying he could whoop Paul's a** despite being in his 60s. All that could develop into a cross-generational battle akin to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

Ad

A match between Logan and Austin would predictably be a bigger box office draw for WWE compared to Austin's one-off return against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. The Maverick's fight with Mayweather demonstrates the significant amount of money Logan can help generate. Stone Cold vs. Paul is the type of match that may generate millions, if not billions, of people who don't regularly watch pro wrestling talking about the product.

#4. The Rock vs. Roman Reigns could make the Anoa'i Bloodline the talk of the wrestling world once again

Expand Tweet

Ad

A battle between the Original Tribal Chief and The Brahma Bull is a potential match that wrestling fans and journalists have been discussing for years without any payoff. The Final Boss announced that he'd be wrestling Reigns at WrestleMania XL in 2024. However, CodyMania overtook The Great One's power play, leading to Rhodes finishing his story and The Rock wrestling in a tag team match instead.

There's still time to finally pull the trigger on the much-anticipated battle within the Anoa'i dynasty. Though the storyline involving The Bloodline seems to have been reduced to a mid-card angle in recent months, that could all change if the Only Tribal Chief becomes locked in a power struggle with The Final Boss. Reigns and Rock could bring The Bloodline back to the top of the card with a marquee match that was earmarked for past WrestleManias but never came to pass.

Ad

In 2026, a heroic Roman Reigns could finally have the ultimate showdown with the tyrannical Final Boss at The Show of Shows. But all that depends on whether WWE and all parties involved are willing to write another epic chapter in The Bloodline saga, this time in New Orleans at WrestleMania 42.

#3. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes WrestleMania trilogy

Ad

Reigns and Rhodes are tied at one win apiece in singles competition when it comes to their main event rivalry at The Showcase of The Immortals. To see who's truly better between the two, a WrestleMania rubber match may need to be scheduled between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief. In 2026, WWE could potentially cap off the Rhodes-Reigns trilogy with a shocking twist.

Considering that it seemed as if some fans had soured on Cody during his recent feud with John Cena, WWE could lean into that fan backlash with an American Nightmare heel turn. Rhodes' character could conclude that it's well worth turning his back on fans and siding with The Rock if it means he stays on top. If that ends up becoming the case, Cody could become a villain by selling his soul to The Final Boss and cheating his way to victory over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42.

Ad

Rhodes vs. Reigns is arguably WWE's biggest main event feud of the past decade, and there's still plenty of story to be told with another major singles match between both in-ring competitors. There were reportedly plans for Cody Rhodes to become a heel earlier this year before that creative pitch was struck down. Next year, maybe WWE will be willing to pull the trigger on The American Nightmare's turn to the dark side.

Ad

#2. CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes

A rivalry between Punk and Rhodes was teased in the lead-up to this year's and last year's Royal Rumble, giving wrestling fans a glimpse of what a feud between the wrestlers might look like. Both competitors are two of WWE's biggest stars, and a singles bout between them can easily main-event one of the nights of a future WrestleMania.

Fans have been anticipating a major showdown between the two headliners for years, and there may be no better place for it to happen than in New Orleans next year. Punk and Rhodes never wrestled each other in All Elite Wrestling, but if they were to compete against one another at The Show of Shows in a headlining capacity, it would be the first time two former AEW wrestlers battled each other in the main event of a WrestleMania.

Ad

Punk and Rhodes could go into this potential match in their current babyface roles. There's also the chance that either Cody or his opponent will turn heel during the build-up or conclusion of their potential main event encounter, especially as The Final Boss looms in the background. If this match is featured during Night Two in New Orleans, it would be the first time that Punk main-evented the second night of WrestleMania and the fourth time Rhodes achieved this feat.

Ad

#1. Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock is a battle between iconic wrestling families

Ad

The rivalry between The American Nightmare and The Final Boss has left fans wanting more. They've provided audiences with compelling television that dominates the conversation in the world of professional wrestling, yet their story remains glaringly unfinished. The Rock disappeared from the spotlight following WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, leading to WrestleMania 41's greatest criticism due to his absence. The Great One disappointed fans by not continuing his angle with Cody in Las Vegas, but maybe that chapter is meant to be written in New Orleans.

Ad

The Rock has made his feud with Cody highly personal with his violent attacks and repeated references to the Rhodes family. The war between both men never reached its conclusion, but if and when their one-on-one in-ring battle does happen, it is sure to be a blockbuster of a fight that can easily headline any major WWE PLE.

The Brahma Bull owns a pinfall victory over Cody from the first night of last year's Showcase of The Immortals. Perhaps Rhodes will look to even the score with The Rock at The Show of Shows in 2026. The Final Boss wants Cody's soul, but by the end of WrestleMania 42, a victorious American Nightmare may be the one taking his opponent's soul.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Brian Dunlop Brian Dunlop is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, primarily curating WWE features. He has a Bachelor's degree in English and Political Science from CUNY Queens College and has been a wrestling fan for over two decades.



Brian’s lifelong love for the sport led him to pursue a career in content writing, starting in 2016. He has 8 years of experience working for renowned organizations like Valnet and COED Media Group. To ensure his articles are reliable and accurate, he does hours of research every day. During his time with TheSportster, Brian has edited thousands of articles about pro wrestling.



Brian’s favorite pro wrestler is Mick Foley. He is fond of the Hall of Famer’s oratory skills and ability to create memorable moments inside the squared circle with his character work. Foley’s autobiographies played a crucial role in Brian’s decision to become a writer.



If given a chance to book a WWE program, Brian would work on R-Truth’s storyline with The Judgment Day. Brian would produce an angle where the 27-year veteran forces Damian Priest to give him a World Heavyweight Title shot by securing the Money in the Bank contract or winning a number-one contenders bout. The storyline would eventually lead to Truth winning the coveted gold for the first time in his career.



Besides creating pro wrestling content, Brian loves playing video games, going to the gym, and honing his creative writing skills. Know More