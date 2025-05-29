Chad Gable makes major Olympics announcement following WWE RAW loss

WWE signed a rare talent in November 2013 when Chad Gable inked his developmental contract. The accomplished amateur grappler competed in 84 KG Greco-Roman wrestling at the 2012 Summer Olympics, defeating Micronesia's Keitani Graham. Gable was eliminated by Cuba's Pablo Shorey 3-0 in the next round, but that began his World Wrestling Entertainment journey. The Olympian Superstar just made a related announcement today.

El Grande Americano has experienced major success lately, despite real-life controversies surrounding the character. Unfortunately, the man behind the gimmick can not say the same, as Gable returned to singles action two weeks ago and was beaten by Penta for the second time. This week's RAW saw the Minnesota native tangle with Penta and Dragon Lee for a Money in the Bank spot, but one-half of The Lucha Brothers was victorious again. Despite the negativity and setbacks, Gable just had a very special day, and he's happy to tell the WWE Universe all about it.

Master Gable was honored today to reveal Team Minnesota's athletes for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. The 39-year-old took to X to share footage of the athletes visiting him at his home gym, which he famously calls The Shakk. The Games will take place from June 20 to 26, 2026, in Minneapolis-St. Paul area, with most events held at the University of Minnesota.

"I had the incredible honor of breaking the news to these amazing human beings that they’ll be representing Team Minnesota at the @SpecialOlympics 2026 USA Games in our home state! And they came to my home gym for it! @SOMinnesota #2026USAGames #CallingAllChampions @WWE," Chad Gable wrote with the video below.

Gable continues to pull double duty as El Grande Americano, who could be in line for major crossover plans with AAA. Chad's masked alter-ego is the current WWE Speed Champion.

Chad Gable announced for WWE-AAA Worlds Collide

Worlds Collide 2025 will take place on Saturday, June 7, at Inglewood's Kia Forum, presented by World Wrestling Entertainment and AAA. Below is the updated lineup coming out of this week's NXT:

Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice vs. Dalys and Chik Tormenta Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano, and Psycho Clown NXT North American Championship Fatal Four-Way: Ethan Page (c) vs. Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix vs. Je'Von Evans AAA Mega Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Chad Gable (Vikingo is to dethrone Alberto Del Rio on May 31)

The WWE YouTube channel will stream Worlds Collide live, with English and Spanish language commentary. There is a special start time of 3 PM ET due to Money In the Bank airing later that night, less than two miles away at the Intuit Dome.

