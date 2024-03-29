3-time WWE champion has fumbled being the "female John Cena," says veteran (Exclusive)

According to a WWE veteran, a particular superstar could have been the female version of John Cena if her booking had been better.

The star in question is 2024 Royal Rumble winner Bayley. The 34-year-old has certainly achieved a number of accolades in the Stamford-based promotion. Due to her previously being a beloved babyface, her sudden heel turn in 2019 came as a shock to many. Her subsequent run with Damage CTRL was also a heel storyline; however, she has recently been turning back to her babyface ways before WrestleMania.

According to former WWE writer Vince Russo, it is too late for Bayley to attain the same affection she had from fans when she made her debut. During her first babyface run, The Role Model was expected to be female John Cena. During the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, he explained:

"That's kind of hard because when Bayley debuted, I remember saying she could be the female John Cena. You know, she had the gas station balloon, the whole 9 yards. Bro the problem is she went from one extreme to another. I mean that's the problem. That is very unrealistic, because it is still the same person. So you know, circumstances, you know there are several things that may make you change your ways but to go from one extreme to the other is very very difficult to do, and that's what she did." [2:07 onwards]

The WWE veteran thinks there is no fan interest in Bayley's WrestleMania match

According to Vince Russo, there is hardly anyone who is invested in watching the WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY face off against Bayley at 'Mania.

The former Damage CTRL member used her Royal Rumble win to challenge IYO for her title. However, while speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo said:

"The company wants IYO SKY and Bayley. Bro, who cares about that? Who is gonna watch to see IYO SKY and Bayley?" [From 7:45 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how the match turns out at WWE WrestleMania.

