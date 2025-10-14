3-Time WWE Champion Release Confirmed After Star Is Removed 

A 3-time WWE champion's release has now been confirmed by the company. They have removed him from the roster, bringing an end to all doubt surrounding the reports of his release. The Wes Lee Release Has Shocked FansEarlier, over the weekend, it had been reported that Wes Lee had been released from the company in news that no one could believe. Lee was beloved by WWE fans and had made himself one of the unmissable stars on NXT. At all times, he had a huge fanbase, even when he was a heel star. Now though, the star is gone, and without any explanation as to the reason he was cut. This past weekend, WWE released several stars, with some of them even retiring as a result of being cut. Wes Lee was among the full list of stars to be cut, as per the reports, with fans left wondering what the reason was behind it.Lee has not yet spoken about it either. However, now, the star is gone, as has been confirmed by the company. He was moved from the active roster to the alumni section. It remains to be seen how fans react to it on the coming episode of NXT. Triple H is known to make the decisions as to which star goes and who stays. WWE has gone through with another cut today leading to a star reconsidering his wrestling futureAfter the cuts on the weekend, the company has also cut another star today. Ridge Holland announced that his contract was not being renewed with the company earlier today. He is in the middle of rehab and while the company will pay for his recovery, his contract with them comes to an end on November. As a result, the star will be without a contract and unable to wrestle for six months while recovering. He has said that he is reconsidering his wrestling future, and also is going to be doing some online coaching as well.