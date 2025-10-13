  • home icon
3-time WWE champion tipped to join The Vision after Crown Jewel 2025

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Oct 13, 2025 03:32 GMT
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

The Vision had a night to remember at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 as both Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed emerged victorious at the premium live event. While the stable is already among the strongest in all of wrestling today, noted insider Bryan Alvarez believes Austin Theory could add more weight to the group.

Reed secured the biggest win of his career at Crown Jewel 2025 by defeating Roman Reigns in the opening match of the night. Later, in the main event, Rollins finally gained the elusive singles win over Cody Rhodes to become the new Crown Jewel Champion. Though tensions were brewing within The Vision of late, going by the events in Perth, it's safe to say they might be fully back together.

Now, with Survivor Series 2025 just weeks away, many have predicted that the Seth Rollins-led stable would participate in the WarGames match at the show. While discussing potential names the group could ally with at Survivor Series, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that Austin Theory could be a great addition.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Alvarez said that the former 2-time US and one-time WWE Tag Team Champion had lots of "untapped potential."

Seth Rollins might have injured himself at WWE Crown Jewel 2025

Though Seth Rollins had plenty to celebrate at WWE Crown Jewel 2025, where he bested his arch-nemesis Cody Rhodes, fans have been fearing that Rollins might have injured himself during the match.

During the Crown Jewel post-show, backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley pointed out how the leader of The Vision was seen clutching his arm after the match. She added that only a medical examination could give a clear picture of the situation.

"One thing I do wanna touch on is, Seth Rollins was clutching his arm towards the end of the match. I can only speculate on what that means. Maybe you can get an update from later on in this show or maybe tomorrow after he sees medical," said Cathy Kelley

Apart from Rollins, Roman Reigns seems to have also suffered an injury at Crown Jewel. However, he managed to recuperate and put over Bronson Reed.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Quick Links

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
