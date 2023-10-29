3-time WWE champion will immediately accept an offer to return after 18 years of absence if presented to him

Former three-time Hardcore Champion Maven revealed that he would accept an offer from WWE to return if he receives one.

The 46-year-old had a four-year stint in the Stamford-based company between 2001 and 2004. He held the Hardcore Championship three times before getting released from his contract in 2005. He has since wrestled a few matches in other promotions.

Speaking on a recent live stream on his YouTube channel, Maven disclosed that he would immediately accept an offer to return to WWE under Triple H's leadership as a mouthpiece if he receives one. He also claimed he would be a 'great heel manager.'

"Of course, I mean I don't think anything. The business has changed. Things are different now. And what changed them is [the cellphone]. This changed everything. This right here changed the world. Guys are going to be a mouthpiece now. Guys are going to get their own personalities over and it's never going back. We're never going backwards. So, I believe even if I was able to go with a promotion, I don't think I would be silenced at all," he said.

The former Hardcore Champion added:

"In fact, I think I could help some of the other younger guys maybe not fall into some of the same roadblocks I fell into. Or maybe I could help prepare someone while obviously going out and being like you said and I love that term, by being a mouthpiece. I'd love to be a mouthpiece for someone to pay me. Yeah, get paid to go out and talk trash, sign me up. Absolutely." [From 54:52 to 55:56]

Check out the entire stream below:

Maven would like to face WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

During his four-year run in the Stamford-based company, Maven squared off against several former World Heavyweight Champions, including Triple H, The Undertaker, Batista, and Ric Flair.

During the same video on his YouTube channel, the 46-year-old expressed his interest in sharing the ring with the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

[Which three current wrestlers would you love to have a match with if you could?] Okay, great question. Here is my list. Seth Rollins. Love Seth. I think Seth's probably one of the, maybe probably one of the best active working wrestlers now," he said.

