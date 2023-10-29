Unexpected ex-WWE star expresses interest in returning after 18 years to face Seth Rollins

Former Hardcore Champion Maven recently expressed his interest in facing the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in WWE.

Maven joined the Stamford-based company after winning the first season of Tough Enough in 2001. He had a four-year run in WWE, during which he held the Hardcore Championship thrice. However, he was released from his contract in July 2005.

During his WWE stint, Maven shared the ring with several legends, including The Undertaker, Triple H, and Chris Jericho. Speaking on a recent live stream on his YouTube channel, the 46-year-old addressed who he would like to face from the current generation of wrestlers.

[Which three current wrestlers would you love to have a match with if you could?] Okay, great question. Here is my list. Seth Rollins. Love Seth. I think Seth's probably one of the, maybe probably one of the best active working wrestlers now," he said.

The former Hardcore Champion added:

"Eric Young just because I know Eric from back in the day and I've always respected Eric and I've always respected his work. And let me think of somebody from AEW so I can get all three of them in there. Oh, Jon Moxley. Love Jon. Love love what Jon is doing. Like, Jon is one of those wrestlers that just at his core is wrestling. And yeah, he's got more talent in his index finger than I ever had in my entire body." [38:03 - 38:52]

Maven believes he deserved to get fired from WWE

In an interview with Cafe de Rene a few months ago, Maven opened up about his release from the Stamford-based company. The former Hardcore Champion claimed he deserved to get fired.

The 46-year-old explained that he did not listen to John Laurinaitis' advice to get in the ring and make himself better.

"He's like, 'Maven, I used to tell you to get out to that ring, get in the ring, get in the ring, make yourself better.' And I didn't. Like, I wish I could say poor me but I can't. I got to own my baggage. I have to own what I did or, in this case, didn't do to make them keep me. You know, there were guys, like you remember Stevie Richards? He would go out after catering and he'd be in that ring all day. And if I would've done that, you know, I probably could've gotten better in the ring."

