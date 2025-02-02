3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion officially confirms it was his last Royal Rumble

The 2025 Royal Rumble marked the final appearance of a three-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and a 13-time WWE Champion at the namesake event in a wrestling capacity. John Cena opened up about his defeat last night.

Cena made it to the final two with Jey Uso in the 30-man Royal Rumble match. The 47-year-old WWE Superstar put on a clinical performance, surviving nearly half an hour, where he made three eliminations before being outplayed by The Yeet Master.

The Cenation Leader had a look of disbelief but put over Uso and raised his hands in the post-match celebration.

On Royal Rumble Post-Show, John Cena poured his heart out, saying he came to the realization that this was his final Royal Rumble participation.

Trending

"In the 23 years I've been in this business, I know there are different perspectives about my path, but my truth is I've never used my opportunities for a spot that I haven't earned. Tonight was special for many reasons, but it has begun to sink in that it was my last Royal Rumble, and that Las Vegas, and looking at the sign when it was down to two and I had a moment to let the energy sink in, I realized that Las Vegas is my last WrestleMania."

The Champ recently said that 2025 will be the last year of his in-ring wrestling career. Despite his bittersweet announcement, some fans were under the impression that he would continue to make one-off in-ring appearances in the WWE Royal Rumble. However, his comments have now shut down the speculation once and for all. John Cena has now set his sights on winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match to get a shot at a world championship.

If you carry quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription and credit World Wrestling Entertainment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback