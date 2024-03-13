30-year-old claims he is the new Shane McMahon of WWE

The McMahon family is perhaps the most important group of people in the wrestling business. However, it appears none of them are holding power in 2024. KSI brought up Shane McMahon's name recently.

The patriarch, Vince McMahon, has found himself in the middle of a scandal that has seemingly tainted his legacy. His daughter Stephanie resigned from her post in January 2023. His son Shane was "let go" by WWE in 2022 after supposedly influencing those backstage to give him a more prominent role during the Royal Rumble match instead of current talents.

Despite this, Shane O'Mac returned at WrestleMania 39 for a one-off match against The Miz. Early in the bout, though, he tore his quad muscle. He was instantly replaced by show host Snoop Dogg.

When asked on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast if he could wrestle full-time now after getting hit with an RKO by Randy Orton on SmackDown Friday night, KSI shared his thoughts. He claimed that he likes to see himself as a new version of the former WWE Chairman's son:

"I like to see myself as the Shane McMahon of WWE. I don’t mind getting a Stone Cold Stunner. I just want one suplex." [H/T: 411mania]

Logan Paul announced on SmackDown that his energy drink Prime will be the center ring sponsor for every WWE Premium Live Event, starting from WrestleMania XL in April. The segment was cut short by Randy Orton, who attempted an RKO on The Maverick. When the latter narrowly escaped, Orton turned his attention to KSI, who fell prey to The Viper.

Shane McMahon is credited for giving former WWE Champion his best WrestleMania match

When the WWE Universe talks about AJ Styles competing at WrestleMania, Shane O'Mac is put up there with some of the top stars he competed against in the spectacle over the years. At WrestleMania 33, the former WWE Chairman's son wrestled The Phenomenal One in a straight-up one-on-one match.

Shane is mostly known for his high-octane brawls in WWE, so a standard wrestling contest was considered by many to be a welcome sight, especially because it turned out to be a remarkable affair. Speaking on After The Bell a few years back, Shane McMahon revealed that he is proud of what they were able to accomplish:

"Once I came back, I was fortunate enough to be part of multiple WrestleManias because it was a good story both emotionally and physically, I'm very proud of what Taker and I accomplished at Hell in a Cell, very proud of what AJ Styles and I accomplished. I think that surprised a lot of people actually because I'm not really known to wrestle in the normal sense of collar-and-elbow tie-up or whatever."

AJ Styles is seemingly heading for a collision course with LA Knight this year on The Grandest Stage of Them All. As for Shane McMahon, it remains to be seen if the 54-year-old will make a comeback to redeem himself after what unfortunately happened at WrestleMania 39.

