30-year-old former WWE champion tipped to become 4th member of Seth Rollins' faction, says analyst

Seth Rollins is currently aligned with two other WWE stars in his new faction, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman. A WWE analyst recently suggested a 30-year-old former champion could become the group's fourth member.

The Visionary and The Wiseman initially joined forces at WrestleMania after the latter betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns. They were later joined by the former Intercontinental Champion, who lost the title to Dominik Mysterio at The Show of Shows. Since then, many have speculated whether Rollins would recruit more names to his new faction. Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts discussed the subject, it would make sense for Logan Paul to join that group.

The 41-year-old WWE analyst pointed out that the former United States Champion is "main-event ready," incredibly athletic, and would fit the Rollins' group's narrative of being the future of the business due to his young age:

"Logan Paul not only is main-event ready, he's wrestled in main events before. He'll wrestle Jey Uso in a World Heavyweight Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Logan's 30 years old. He's incredibly athletic. He's got a lot of years in front of him, meaning he could be declared in the picture of the future of the business," he said. [From 05:20 to 05:44]

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are set to compete at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

While Logan Paul will challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event a week from today, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will also compete on the show.

The new faction is scheduled to battle Sami Zayn and CM Punk in a tag team match. The Best in the World and the former Intercontinental Champion fell victim to ambushes from The Visionary and his associate in the past few weeks. Last Monday, they and Jey Uso got a little taste of revenge when they forced Rollins and Breakker to retreat from the ring following their attack on Punk.

It would be interesting to see if Logan Paul would dethrone Uso and join Rollins' faction.

