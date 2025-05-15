Seth Rollins is finally getting a shot at one major thing in WWE, believes former world champion

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins recently formed a dangerous alliance with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker. Recently, former TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) shared his views on this newfound trio, led by The Architect.

At WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, The Wiseman betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns to join forces with Seth Rollins, helping The Visionary emerge victorious in the Triple Threat Match. On RAW after WrestleMania, Breakker aligned himself with Heyman and Rollins by attacking the Only Tribal Chief and The Second City Saint.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Nic Nemeth stated that the 38-year-old star was finally receiving the opportunity to have a WWE show centered around him. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion believed Seth Rollins was now in a position of control, evidenced by his verbal exchange with CM Punk and the presence of Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker in the background.

"Here's the thing—he [Seth Rollins] is finally getting his shot to have the show [RAW] built around him, and not in a capacity where he needs three guys to have his back just so he can win and get by. No, this is him calling the shots, going toe-to-toe with [CM] Punk on the mic, having [Paul] Heyman in the background, having Bron [Breakker] with him, and now it says he is set up to never fail. Now, this is on him to rock and roll and go," Nemeth said. [From 02:44 to 03:06]

You can watch the full video below:

Seth Rollins is set for a huge match at an upcoming WWE show

This week on the Monday night show, Rollins and Breakker attacked The Straight Edge Superstar. However, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso came to Punk's aid, evening the odds against the heels. The Unpredictable Badass and The Revolutionary were forced to exit the ring after Sami brought a steel chair.

Following WWE RAW, the company announced that Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker would face Sami Zayn and CM Punk in a tag team match. This encounter will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, 2025.

It remains to be seen if The Unpredictable Badass and The Architect will secure their first win as a duo later this month.

