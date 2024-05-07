30-year-old makes bold prediction following huge win on WWE RAW

A WWE RAW star made a bold prediction following their huge victory last night. Both the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments began last night on the red brand, and the finals will take place at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia on May 25.

Zoey Stark was in action in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament last night on WWE RAW. She battled Ivy Nile and defeated the 32-year-old in a match that lasted just over five minutes. The Vicious Queen took to her official X account following last night's edition of RAW and made a bold prediction.

Stark claimed that she was going to be the one to win the Queen of the Ring tournament, as seen in her post below.

"Well, it looks like everybody has seemed to have forgotten who I am, what I did to Trish Stratus. Are you kidding me? Queen of the Ring is my chance to show everyone who Zoey Stark is. You see, this is my house. This is the House of Stark, and this is just the beginning. You are looking at the future Queen of the Ring," she said. [From 00:02 - 00:21]

Expand Tweet

Zoey Stark reveals she wants to finish her story with WWE legend

Zoey Stark debuted on WWE's main roster as Trish Stratus' protege at Night of Champions 2023 and helped the veteran defeat Becky Lynch.

However, their friendship came to an end at Payback 2023. Becky Lynch defeated the Hall of Famer in a Steel Cage match, and Zoey Stark betrayed her mentor following the bout.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio last December, Stark shared that she wanted to finish her story with Stratus.

"I really wanna finish my story with Trish Stratus (in 2024). I really wanna do something with her. So that would be a lot of fun to figure out where it goes... That's exactly what I wanna see, so sopefully we can get that to happen," said Stark. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Rhea Ripley successfully defended the Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark at WWE Survivor Series 2023 last year in Chicago. Only time will tell if Stark can prove her doubters wrong and win this year's Queen of the Ring tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback