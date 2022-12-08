30-year-old star gives honest take on William Regal potentially leaving AEW for WWE 

William Regal is reportedly leaving AEW to return to WWE in early 2023. Meanwhile, former Divas Champion Saraya (aka Paige) has shared her thoughts on the move.

Both British stars signed for AEW this year after leaving WWE. Despite only being with the promotion for less than a year, it seems Regal is ready to return to his old stomping grounds.

During a recent interview with Metro, Saraya was asked for her thoughts on the former Intercontinental Champion's decision to leave All Elite Wrestling. In response, the 30-year-old star noted that people backstage are happy with Regal's desire to jump ship.

"Everyone has an opinion on that. The reality is, it doesn’t have anything to do with anything backstage, it’s to do with how he feels. Us behind the scenes know why, and we’re happy for him! Whether he’s going there or whatever, it doesn’t matter. We’re just happy with whatever he wants to do with his life. He’s at the age where he can do whatever he wants to without the internet deep diving into it, or everyone saying this, that and the other about him. Who cares? Let him be happy!" (H/T Metro)

Last night on AEW Dynamite, a pre-recorded message from William Regal was aired. During the promo, he seemingly said goodbye to his Blackpool Combat Club teammates, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli.

William Regal's WWE return may have been in the pipeline for a while

The British wrestling icon's release from WWE at the start of the year came under the Vince McMahon-led management. However, with Triple H now in charge of creative and content, it seems The Game wants Regal to make a comeback.

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez stated that Regal's son Charlie Dempsey, now working in the company's third brand, NXT, may have been a big impetus behind his return.

"This is a story that goes back in NXT months, and months ago. They believed that story whenever it first happened. Some don’t believe it, but it’s a story that’s been going around NXT for months," Alvarez said.

Like William Regal, Charlie has showcased an aggressive bruising approach inside the ring. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the father-son duo.

