30-year-old WWE star to capture the World Heavyweight Championship in the future, predicts Aiden English

Former WWE Superstar Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt) recently made a bold prediction about a 30-year-old. He believes Logan Paul is destined to become a World Heavyweight Champion down the line.

The Maverick locked horns with Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, 2025. The two men wrestled for the World Heavyweight Title in Tampa, Florida. In the match's final moments, John Cena interfered and pulled the referee out of the ring to assist Logan Paul.

However, Cody Rhodes made his return for the first time after WrestleMania 41 and helped The YEET Master retain his championship. The American Nightmare then announced that he would team up with Jey Uso to face Paul and Cena at Money in the Bank.

Speaking on the REBOOKED Wrestling podcast, former WWE star Aiden English foresaw The Maverick potentially achieving the World Heavyweight Championship in the future.

"[At the very least he [Logan Paul] will hold the World Heavyweight Championship.] I do see that probably happening," said English. [From 11:51 to 11:56]

Watch the entire episode below:

WWE star Logan Paul comments on alliance with John Cena

The former United States Champion shared his thoughts on John Cena coming to his aid at SNME. He discussed this in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Logan Paul considered the opportunity to be The Cenation Leader's tag team partner, particularly during the Undisputed WWE Champion's retirement year, to be an unbelievable development.

"Holy s**t. I can't even. What the f**k did John Cena do? [Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso] Versus me and John Cena? Holy f**king s**t. I'm going to be tag team partners with the GOAT in his retirement year? Bro, that's insane. That's f**king insane," Paul said.

The wrestling world will soon find out if the formidable duo of Logan Paul and John Cena can overcome their challengers in a tag team bout at the next premium live event.

Please credit the REBOOKED Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

