30-year-old WWE star vows to qualify for the 2024 Elimination Chamber; sends bold message to the locker room before RAW

WWE Superstar Zoey Stark sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Stark is set to participate in the last-chance Battle Royal on RAW to compete for the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber. Michin, Shayna Baszler, Alba Fyre, and Zelina Vega will also compete for the coveted spot. The winner will join Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Liv Morgan inside the dangerous structure.

The 30-year-old star has now sent a message ahead of the must-win bout. Zoey Stark stated that she plans to wrestle circles around the rest of the competition and secure her spot inside the Chamber in Perth, Australia.

"Time to wrestle circles around these girls and make my way to #WWEChamber," Stark wrote.

Zoey Stark wants to finish her story with WWE Hall of Famer in 2024

Zoey Stark established a formidable partnership with Trish Stratus since her debut on the main roster last year. The duo engaged in a prolonged feud with Becky Lynch, reaching its climax at the Payback Premium Live Event, where The Man emerged victorious against Stratus in a Steel Cage Match.

Following the bout, Stark, once Stratus' protégé, turned on her mentor and launched a brutal attack. Since then, the Hall of Famer has been absent from WWE programming.

During an appearance on the Busted Open Holiday Party stream, the 30-year-old star expressed the desire to finish her story with Stratus in 2024. She hoped that they could make something happen.

"I really wanna finish my story with Trish Stratus (in 2024). I really wanna do something with her. So that would be a lot of fun to figure out where it goes… That’s exactly what I wanna see so hopefully we can get that to happen."

It will be intriguing to see if the seven-time Women's Champion and Hall of Famer returns for another stint.

Who do you think is going to win the last-chance Battle Royal and qualify for the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber match? Let us know in the comments section below.