305-pound RAW superstar fires shots at WWE for "disrespect"

A WWE RAW star has called out the company for "disrespect" today on social media.

CM Punk officially signed with the red brand during this past Monday's edition of RAW. The controversial star made his stunning return to WWE last month at Survivor Series in Chicago. Punk also announced that he will be entering the Men's Royal Rumble match next month in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Bronson Reed and Ivar continued their epic rivalry this past Monday night on the red brand as well. The two big men clashed in a singles match that ended after Reed connected with a massive Superplex off of the top turnbuckle for the pinfall victory.

Earlier today, WWE's official Instagram account asked fans who they believed was the best high flyer in the promotion. The company attached several videos featuring Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Ricochet, Iyo Sky, and more stars.

Ivar took issue with his name not being featured in the post and called out the company for their disrespect, as seen in the image below.

Ivar leaves an interesting comment on Instagram.

WWE RAW star Braun Strowman gives health update

Braun Strowman has been out of action with an injury since earlier this year and recently underwent successful neck fusion surgery.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, The Monster of All Monsters provided an update on his health for fans. The former Universal Champion disclosed that he was just cleared to begin weight training again and added that he would be returning to the ring down the line:

"So far, good. I just got recently cleared to fully start weight training and stuff like that. Still got a little bit of process left, but don't worry, the Monster's coming home soon... No date. You'll know when I come back!" [2:08 – 2:21]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Ivar's tag team partner in The Viking Raiders, Erik, recently underwent neck fusion surgery as well and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. It will be interesting to see when Ivar and Bronson Reed clash again in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW.

Did you enjoy the match between Ivar and Bronson Reed on WWE RAW? Would you like to see their rivalry continue? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.