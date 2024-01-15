31-year-old former AEW champion will win their first championship in WWE "sooner than later," Mark Henry predicts

Hall of Famer Mark Henry predicted that Jade Cargill would capture her first championship in WWE in 2024.

Cargill spent about three years as an active competitor in AEW, during which she held the AEW TBS Championship for over 500 days. However, she dropped the belt to Kris Statlander and left the promotion after her contract expired in mid-2023. The 31-year-old later joined WWE, where she has yet to make her in-ring debut.

During an episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry addressed Cargill's future in 2024. The former WWE Superstar predicted that Big Jade would win her first championship in the Stamford-based company this year.

"[Mark, do you think we will see gold around the waist of Jade Cargill in 2024?] Sooner than later," he said. [From 13:19 to 13:24]

Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff also recently commented on Jade Cargill's WWE future, calling her an "unproven commodity." Check out his comments here.

Mark Henry also believes WWE's Jade Cargill will become an iconic wrestling figure in 2024

During the same episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry predicted a bright future for Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Carmelo Hayes in 2024. He claimed the two superstars will have significant success this year.

Meanwhile, the Hall of Famer speculated that Jade Cargill will become an "iconic wrestling figure" in 2024.

"[Mark, what's your bold prediction for 2024?] Well, I don't think it's any secret that I'm partial. But in the women's division, I think that Jade Cargill will become an iconic wrestling figure in this year," he said.

Since her signing with the Stamford-based company in September 2023, Cargill has appeared on NXT, SmackDown, and Monday Night RAW. She had confrontations with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. However, the promotion has not yet announced which brand the 31-year-old will join.

Jade Cargill gave herself a new nickname in a heartfelt New Year's message. Check out the details here.

Please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the transcription.

WWE star losing fans because of Joe Biden connection? Find out here