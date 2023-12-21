31-year-old major star signing massive new deal to return to WWE after a year and a half of absence should happen, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan urged Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) to sign a new massive contract to return to WWE.

Mone joined the Stamford-based company in 2012. Over the next decade, the 31-year-old became one of the top female superstars in the promotion. She held the NXT Women's Championship, RAW Women's Title, SmackDown Women's Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Title. However, she walked out during an episode of RAW in May 2022 and eventually left WWE.

While Charlotte Flair recently signed a massive new contract with the company, making her one of the highest-paid women in WWE history, reports suggested Mone asked for even more money to return to the promotion.

During a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan addressed the subject. He urged Mone to "go get it."

"Go get it. Go freaking get it girl. I hope she gets it. If swag, character, we always say we want character development, that girl is got it in spades. Like in spades she has it. And she's not big. If you walk past her in the airport, she's very short. She does not look like somebody like, 'Wow, that's a kicka** pro wrestler.' Like, she's not 6 foot. She's not 5'' 11'. She's not big and muscular," he said.

The former superstar added:

"That's how impressive she is with her character because it doesn't matter. When she comes out to the ring, you buy her act. I don't care who the hell you are, you watch her once, you buy her act. It's so hard to come by, especially today when everybody knows wrestling is a work. But you buy her stuff. So, I pray she gets that because she's earned it." [18:41 - 19:33]

Matt Morgan believes ex-WWE star Mercedes Mone could join AEW

During a previous episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan addressed the possibility of Mercedes Mone joining AEW. He predicted that the 31-year-old would end up in Tony Khan's promotion.

The commissioner of Longwood claimed AEW would offer the former WWE Superstar a lucrative deal.

"I think she'll end up in AEW. [You do?] I do. I think they gotta throw a bu*tload of money at her now. They gotta do something that they think is gonna shift momentum," he said.

