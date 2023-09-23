31-year-old star confirms WWE exit after final television appearance

Following the massive talent release drive by WWE, NXT star Ikemen Jiro has confirmed his official exit from the company.

The Stamford-based company fired several superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, reportedly on the basis of time spent with the company, how expensive they were, and return on investment.

Surprisingly, even after Ikemen Jiro was released from his NXT contract, he made one final appearance.

The September 22nd episode of LVL Up was taped at the Performance Center ahead of this week's NXT going live on the USA Network. Since the episode aired three days later, the 31-year-old star was bound to appear on TV despite being fired from WWE.

However, after his last appearance on NXT LVL Up, Jiro took to Twitter to confirm that his three-year journey with the Stamford-based company had come to an end.

Check out Ikemen Jiro's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Bloodline members took out John Cena and AJ Styles on WWE SmackDown

Jimmy Uso's status with The Bloodline faction is up in the air, but he is leaving no stone unturned in a bid to make his way back into the family.

On the latest episode of the Blue Brand show, Cena started off by declaring that he has his eyes set on the Bloodline members. The WWE legend then invited AJ Styles to join him in destroying Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa for their recent actions.

Later on the show, John Cena and Styles were scheduled for a contract signing segment with The Enforcer and his brother. However, The Phenomenal One never made it to the ring as Roman Reigns' cousin brutally assaulted him backstage.

Expand Tweet

When the 16-time World Champion rushed backstage to Styles' aid, it was noted that the latter had to receive medical attention. The closing segment of SmackDown saw a furious but helpless Leader of Cenation being outnumbered by Bloodline members.

Do you think WWE will put John Cena in one more title match? Sound off in the comments section below.