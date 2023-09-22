Released star to appear on WWE show: Everything you need to know

WWE recently made a mass round of talent cuts on September 21st, 2023, with huge names being released from the company. However, World Wrestling Entertainment will broadcast a final match of one star who was let go on Thursday.

The name being discussed here is NXT's Ikemen Jiro, who is one of the latest stars fired by the company. The 31-year-old made his debut on the developmental brand in December 2020.

Soon, the Japanese wrestler formed a tag team called Jacket Time with Kushida on the NXT brand and competed in non-televised matches and NXT LVL Up.

Before this week's NXT went live on the USA Network, the September 22 edition of LVL Up was taped at the company's Performance Center.

According to the reports, the tapings will feature bouts such as Ivy Nile vs. Izzy Dame, Fallon Henley vs. Arianna Grace, and others. It was also noted that Ikemen Jiro's last match with World Wrestling Entertainment will also be aired on tonight's episode of NXT LVL Up.

However, the 31-year-old star's opponent for the final televised match has not been revealed as of now. Despite being released by WWE, Jiro would have a match on the show.

Dolph Ziggler was also released from his WWE contract

The release of Dolph Ziggler from the Stamford-based promotion came as a shock to fans. He made his debut in 2004 and continued to win several WWE titles during his 19-year-long career.

The Showoff has been a World Heavyweight Champion (x2), Intercontinental Champion (x6), United States Champion (x2), Tag Team Champion (x4) and a NXT Champion (x1).

The 43-year-old competed in 1554 TV matches, a record-breaking third place in the company's history. Stars such as Big E, The Rock, John Cena, CJ Perry, and others send well wishes to Dolph Ziggler on his release.

