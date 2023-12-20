31-year-old superstar taunts Rhea Ripley following altercation on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley is one of the most dominant wrestlers going around right now. She usually comes out on top, but that is not always the case, and one WWE Superstar made her remember that this week.

Day 1 RAW on January 1st will see Ripley defend the WWE Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile. The two have traded shots in recent weeks, and the feud continued on this week's RAW as they were at ringside for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match, which saw The Judgment Day retain over The Creed Brothers.

At one point during the RAW main event, Ripley attacked Nile from behind at ringside and lifted her up into the Electric Chair position. Nile countered to put Ripley in the Electric Chair and then crashed her face-first into the edge of the apron. The Pitbull of The Diamond Mine took to X today to mock The Eradicator.

"Mami didn’t see that one comin’ [smiling face with horns emoji]," she wrote.

Ripley has not responded to the taunting tweet as of this writing. The title match on January 1st will be the first-ever match between the two.

Former WWE head writer isn't sure of Ivy Nile

Ivy Nile debuted for WWE NXT in February 2020. She went on to become one of the hardest-hitting female superstars of the brand, but failed to capture gold before being called up to the main roster.

The 31-year-old Diamond Mine member was brought to RAW with The Creed Brothers at the end of October. She is already growing her fanbase but at least one legendary name just isn't buying her act as WWE Attitude Era writer Vince Russo knocked her abilities on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Legion of RAW podcast.

"What is the chances that she ever gets over? Like seriously bro, what would the Vegas odds be of Ivy Nile ever getting over?” he said. [32:44 - 32:53]

Russo continued:

"The IT factor in professional wrestling is out the window. There was a point in time, bro, where the only way you were getting on the roster was if you had the IT factor. That was the only way you ever get on… those days are so fr*****g gone, bro," he said. [33:05 - 33:25]

Nile participated in season one of The Rock's Titan Games on NBC in early 2019. She became the first female "Titan" of the show, but her run ended in the semi-finals. The RAW Superstar also has a background in MMA, and worked as a massage therapist.

What do you think of Ivy Nile in WWE so far? What is your prediction for Nile vs. Rhea Ripley? Sound off in the comments section below!