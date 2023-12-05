31-year-old WWE star sends bold message to the locker room ahead of debut

The WWE locker room has once again been put on notice as a future top star trains for their upcoming in-ring debut for the company. The star in question is Jade Cargill.

Cargill left AEW and signed with WWE back in late September. Since then, she has appeared on all three brands and at Fastlane Premium Live Event, while the company touts her as a major signing who could be the future of the women's division.

The inaugural AEW TBS Champion earlier revealed if she was ring-ready or not, and she confirmed that she was.

Speaking with The Dallas Morning News, the 31-year-old was asked if she already has a target in mind for when she does make her in-ring debut or if she will just trust the process.

"You’ll just have to see. Just know when I start there’s no stopping. There’s no breaks and everybody should be elated. So whomever wants to come get it, I got it. I’m just gonna give out work. Come apply," said Cargill.

Cargill has been rumored to feud with top stars such as Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, but it remains to be seen who her first match will be with as her brand still has not been confirmed.

Jade Cargill praises WWE over AEW

Tony Khan treated Jade Cargill like a top talent in her rookie year, booking her to have a lengthy undefeated streak and dominant AEW TBS Championship reign. Since signing with WWE, Triple H has touted Cargill, and the company has treated her like a world-class star.

In her new interview with The Dallas Morning News, Big Jade was asked about her experience with WWE so far and how it feels going to major sporting events to help promote the company. She responded with major praise for her new employer.

"When you have the monster behind you and backing you, the sky’s the limit. I’ve never been a part of a system like this, you know? The fan base, the talent, the front office — I’ve never been a part of something so professional. I don’t know how to describe it. Like, it’s just so gritty. It’s so gung ho. We’re gonna get it done, we’re gonna go there, we’re gonna kill it and make a name for ourself," she said.

Cargill has made it clear that she has some major goals for her time in WWE. The Chief Content Officer, Triple H, also provided an update on Cargill's status.

